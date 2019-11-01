INTERNATIONAL –Kenya is considering rolling out a raft of tax incentives in order to enhance broadband access across the country, an official said on Thursday. Jerome Ochieng, principal secretary, ministry of information, communication and technology (ICT) told journalists in Nairobi that the government is keen to promote private sector investments, joint ventures, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) within the ICT sector.
"We plan to introduce tax and regulatory incentives for infrastructure investment that will enable the provision of digital services in underserved areas by the private sector," Ochieng said during the launch of the 20th edition of the Kenya Economic Update by the World Bank.
In May, the east African nation launched the digital economy blueprint which is governed by five pillars including digital government, digital business, infrastructure, innovation-driven entrepreneurship, digital skills and values.