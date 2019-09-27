INTERNATIONAL - Kenya plans to adopt new technologies in managing climate change and associated extreme weather events, a senior official announced on Thursday.
Keriako Tobiko, Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry said that climate change and extreme weather events currently threatens sustainable development and impacts negatively on the environment and natural resources sector.
"Drought and flooding affect food production, water supply, housing access, livestock production and general livelihoods of the people," Tobiko said at the launch of National Environment Management Authority strategic plan for 2019-2024 in Nairobi.