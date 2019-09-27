Kenya plans to adopt new technologies in handling climate change







(190221) -- NAIROBI, Feb. 21, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko (Front) takes part an inspection tour of the ongoing Nairobi River clean up exercise along Kirichwa Kubwa area in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Feb. 20, 2019. Keriako Tobiko is calling out the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Nairobi Water and Sewage Company, for failing to clamp down on landowners, industries and even government institutions who have been disposing of raw waste along the rivers. (Xinhua/Fred Mutune)

INTERNATIONAL - Kenya plans to adopt new technologies in managing climate change and associated extreme weather events, a senior official announced on Thursday. Keriako Tobiko, Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry said that climate change and extreme weather events currently threatens sustainable development and impacts negatively on the environment and natural resources sector.

"Drought and flooding affect food production, water supply, housing access, livestock production and general livelihoods of the people," Tobiko said at the launch of National Environment Management Authority strategic plan for 2019-2024 in Nairobi.





He noted that the new technologies will help the country in addressing the challenges that are experienced in the environment and natural resources sector.





Tobiko added that the government has established institutions that are fully operational and will continue to work with various stakeholders to fasten environment conservation.





NEMA's strategic plan is expected to support the government's development plan dubbed the Big Four Agenda that includes food security, manufacturing, affordable universal health care and affordable housing.





Tobiko said that the need to address pollution and poor waste management is a priority. "We are adopting a radical waste management approach whereby wastes will be sorted out at source then taken to recovery site in every residential area with the help of youths and organized groups," Tobiko added.





He noted that the radical approach that includes sorting waste at the recovery site and selling the recovered materials to farmers, recyclers and other users will finally bring to an end of open dumpsites in the country.





He said that the government is set to publish e-waste regulations to undertake extended producer responsibility and take back schemes in addition to only allowing licensed players to handle the waste.





XINHUA