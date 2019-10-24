INTERNATIONAL - Kenya is on course to import approximately one million tons of wheat in 2019, an increase of 4 percent from the previous year, the industry said on Wednesday.
Anthony Kioko, chief executive of Cereal Growers Association told Xinhua in Nairobi that local production will remain steady at about 350,000 tons.
"One of the drivers of the rising demand for wheat is urbanization which has resulted in a change in diet from the traditional staple of maize to wheat-based products such as bread," Kioko said at an event during a forum by the agricultural industry alliance on the country's new pesticide legislation.