A man carries a container to fill with fuel at a gas station. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)



NAIROBI – Kenya's energy industry regulator on Monday reduced retail pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene by different price margins in the latest review for January to mid-February.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said the prices of super petrol which is mostly consumed by private vehicles dropped by 9.33 Kenyan shillings (0.92 U.S. dollar) per litre, diesel used to power commercial vehicles reduced by 0.10 dollar per litre while kerosene mainly used by poor homes for lighting and cooking dropped by 0.03 dollar per litre.





ERC acting director-general Robert Pavel Oimeke attributed the price adjustments to lower cost of imported petroleum products.





"The changes of this month's prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 14.87 percent from 694.18 dollars per ton in November to 590.92 dollars per ton in December 2018," Oimeke said in a statement.





In Nairobi, motorists will now pay 1.04 dollars a litre of super petrol, and 1.02 dollars for diesel while kerosene consumers will pay 1.01 dollars. Fuel prices vary in different cities and towns.





During the same period, Oimeke said the average landed costs of imported diesel decreased by 14.71 percent from 722.17 dollars per ton to 615.97 dollars per ton and kerosene dropped by 8.62 percent from 678.57 dollars per ton to 620.05 dollars per ton.



