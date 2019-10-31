INTERNATIONAL - Kenya has finalized plans to host the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) that is scheduled in Nairobi from Nov. 12 to revitalize the reproductive health agenda for women and girls, an official said on Tuesday.
Macharia Kamau, principal secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs said the government and bilateral partners have put solid measures in place to ensure the three-day global population summit realize its core objectives.
"The country is proud to host the global population summit in Nairobi and we believe it will mark a historic milestone for reproductive health rights for women and girls," said Kamau.