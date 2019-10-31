Kenya says ready to host global population summit in November









Macharia Kamau. Photo: GermanyUN/ Flikr

INTERNATIONAL - Kenya has finalized plans to host the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) that is scheduled in Nairobi from Nov. 12 to revitalize the reproductive health agenda for women and girls, an official said on Tuesday. Macharia Kamau, principal secretary in the ministry of foreign affairs said the government and bilateral partners have put solid measures in place to ensure the three-day global population summit realize its core objectives.

"The country is proud to host the global population summit in Nairobi and we believe it will mark a historic milestone for reproductive health rights for women and girls," said Kamau.





"We believe the summit will deepen global conversation on maternal health agenda and how it can be realized through meeting family planning needs of women," he added.





Kenya has partnered with the government of Denmark and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) to host the global population summit that will be attended by some 10,000 delegates including Heads of state and government, ministers, researchers and campaigners.





Macharia said that Kenya is honored to host the Nairobi global population summit that is expected to inject fresh impetus in efforts to realize universal access to modern contraceptives among women of childbearing age.





"The conference will reaffirm our commitment to realize gender equality that is a prerequisite to sustainable development. It will offer a platform to discuss barriers to women's progress and how they should be eliminated," said Macharia.





He said that Kenya has domesticated global treaties to eradicate harmful practices like forced marriages and female genital cut as part of its commitment to gender equality.





Mette Knudsen, Ambassador of Denmark to Kenya, said the upcoming global population summit will create a platform for governments and multilateral lenders to renew commitment towards achieving universal access to family planning commodities as a means to boost maternal health.





"The aim of the summit is to accelerate the commitment to the full implementation of ICPD program of action agreed upon in Cairo, in particular zero preventable maternal deaths and zero unmet family planning needs," said Knudsen.





XINHUA