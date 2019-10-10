international - Kenya plans to focus on African exports in order to bridge the trade deficit that is currently estimated at over 1.1 trillion shillings ($11 billion), an official said on Wednesday.
Peter Biwott, CEO of Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency, told journalists in Nairobi that the future of Kenya's international trade lies in Africa and especially after the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
"We will support our Kenyan industries to tap into the growing demand for manufactured goods in the continent," Biwott said during a validation forum for market and product research for Kenyan exports to Rwanda and Burundi.