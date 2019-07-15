INTERNATIONAL – Kenya and Turkey are set to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement by the end of 2019, a Turkish diplomat said on Sunday.





"The officials of the two countries have already exchanged the draft of the double taxation avoidance agreement and so the treaty should be signed by end of 2019," Miroglu said.





Miroglu said that currently the level of bilateral trade is below the potential of the two countries. According to the Turkish envoy, bilateral trade hit 23.3 billion shillings (R3.1 bn) in 2018 and was in favor of Turkey.





He noted that Turkey exported machinery, textiles and furniture to Kenya while the east African nation sold coffee, tea, horticulture and fruits to Turkey.





Miroglu observed that both nations want to ensure that bilateral trade is based on win-win relations. "We are looking for a way to enable more Kenyan goods to be sold in Turkey," he added.





The envoy noted that bilateral ties could be improved through interaction of the business community from the two countries. Miroglu revealed that in September a delegation from Turkey's health sector will be on a trade mission to Kenya to see opportunities in the country's health sector.





"The delegation will showcase the latest health medical equipment from Turkey that could improve health outcomes for Kenyans," he added.





Ahmet Cemil Miroglu, Turkish ambassador to Kenya told journalists in Nairobi that both countries are keen to improve the environment for investment and trade.