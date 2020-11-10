Kenyan bank launches international money transfer service

INTERNATIONAL - Kenyan private bank Prime Bank has partnered with London-based fintech SimbaPay to launch an instant international money transfer service via the bank’s digital platform, PrimeMobi.

Through SimbaPay, Prime Bank customers will now be able to instantly and securely send money directly to bank accounts or mobile wallets across 16 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, including India, the UK, China (WeChat Pay), Germany, and Uganda, Prime Bank said in a statement dated Monday.

SimbaPay’s head of operations Victor Karanja said the service will provide a seamless platform for Prime Bank’s customer base to send money abroad at the click of a button.

“Businesses as well as Kenyans and expatriates with friends and family abroad send over US$18 billion (R280.93 billion) to other African countries, Asia and Europe annually, with several billion Kenyan shillings going through the SimbaPay network. Therefore, this service will offer Prime Bank’s customers a world-class fully digital international money transfer service,” said Karanja.

Prime Bank’s director for business development Vijay Kantaria said the tier 2 lender has embarked on investment in technology through partnering with various fintechs to accelerate its digital integration plan.