NAIROBI – Kenya’s first low-cost airline, Jambojet, plans to more than double its annual passengers to 1.5 million in the next three years by opening new routes in East Africa and flying planes more often, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The no-frills carrier, founded by Kenya Airways five years ago, ferries 700 000 passengers a year within Kenya and to neighbouring Uganda after an aggressive expansion aimed at first time flyers who would normally take a bus.
Like budget carriers in Europe and South Africa, Jambojet passengers only pay for seats. The airline charges extra for services such as baggage and meals, allowing ticket prices to compete with buses and trains.
“People like this model, they are flying this model,” Allan Kilavuka, Jambojet’s chief executive, said in an interview.
The airline has grown traffic by a compounded annual rate of 25 percent, giving it a modest return, Kilavuka said, although he declined to give figures.