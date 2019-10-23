INTERNATIONAL – Kenya's large and medium-sized enterprises should prioritize investments in solutions that enhance their resilience against cyber threats in order to sustain their growth and profitability, an expert said on Tuesday.
Bright Gameli Mawudor, brand ambassador of ESET, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, said that infrastructure upgrade combined with training and awareness is key to protect businesses from cyber-attacks.
"Companies must improve their cyber defenses by investing in solutions that can help detect and counter-attacks on their digital platforms," Mawudor told Xinhua, adding that cyber-attacks pose an existential threat to the survival of Kenyan enterprises.