INTERNATIONAL - Transactions worth 2.1 trillion shillings ($20.3 billion) were conducted via Kenyan mobile money services in the three months to the end of June, up 47% from 1.427 trillion shillings in the same period a year earlier, data from the regulator showed.
Of the transactions, 80% were conducted on M-Pesa, the platform run by Kenya’s biggest mobile operator Safaricom, which is 35% owned by South Africa’s Vodacom.
The Communication Authority has in the past said such transactions included those related to loans, savings and cross-border transfers, as well as payments for utility bills and other goods and services.