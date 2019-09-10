Passengers arrive to purchase tickets for the Standard Gauge Railway line constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation and financed by Chinese government at the Nairobi Terminus in the outskirts Nairobi. File Photo: IOL

INTERNATIONAL – The Chinese operator of Kenya's Mombasa to Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has achieved a localisation rate of 80 percent of all employees, an official said on Saturday. Li Jiuping, general manager of the operator told journalists in Nairobi that phase one of the SGR project was on course to meet its promise of 90 percent localisation by 2022.

"It's noteworthy that some departments have already met or surpassed the localisation goal, for instance the passenger transport fleet is at 98 percent localization," Li said during a certificate of appointment event for locals as senior executives of the company.

During the ceremony, the roles including deputy general manager and freight marketing manager were handled over to locals.

The four senior executives appointed join over 200 Kenyans in leadership positions throughout the SGR ranking between team leader to management positions.

Li said that the recruitment is aimed at further accelerating the localisation process and raising localisation quality and levels. "It will also lay a solid foundation for the company's localisation and globalisation," he added.

The operator said that it will continue to enhance the co-operation with all parties in Kenya and make more contributions to Kenya's social development and economic growth.

XINHUA