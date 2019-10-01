INTERNATIONAL - Kenya's Barclay Bank is considering integrating WeChat Pay, Alipay into its virtual banking platform, an official said.
Andrew Mwithiga, head of virtual banking at the Barclays Bank of Kenya told Xinhua in Nairobi that China has emerged as a key trading partner of Kenya and this has resulted in the need for the development of seamless channels for the timely and convenient settlement of cross border financial transactions.
"We are keen to enter into strategic partnerships that transcends banks, telecommunication and financial technology companies both inside and outside the country and this may include Wechat Pay and Alipay in order to improve our customer experience," said Mwithiga during the media policy forum on the impact of virtual banking on the financial value chain that was organized by Kenya's Strathmore University Business School.