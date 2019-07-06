FILE PHOTO: A worker checks an electronic board displaying market data during a trading session at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in Nairobi

INTERNATIONAL – The inaugural trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) derivatives market on Thursday was a success, the NSE said in a statement.





"We wish to notify market participants, investors and the public that the NSE NEXT derivatives market has successfully conducted its first futures trades. The initial trades were executed by Standard Investment Bank and Kingdom Securities who cleared through the Co-operative Bank of Kenya," said the NSE.





The NSE added that the success of the first trading day has laid down a foundation to ensure enhanced participation by both local and international investors.





"The NSE will continue to provide a world class platform for the trading of futures contracts offering investors new opportunities to diversify their portfolios, manage their risks and deploy capital more efficiently," said the NSE.





XINHUA

The bourse noted that several trades were executed during the session, laying the ground for future trading at the bourse.