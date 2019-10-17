NAIROBI - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has demanded that lawmakers remove a cap on commercial lending rates, refusing to approve the 2019/20 (July-June) budget unless the limit is lifted, a document sent to parliament from the presidency showed on Thursday.

The move was the latest in a running dispute over the rates cap, which the government and banking officials say is debilitating to the economy because it stalls lending.





In 2016, the government limited rates banks can charge customers to four percentage points above the central bank’s benchmark - currently 9% - saying they were concerned about high rates.





Last month, lawmakers rejected a June request by the Treasury to remove the cap, saying lenders had not proven they could be trusted to lower rates without pressure.





The move was the second attempt by the government to repeal the cap after a similar try last year was blocked by lawmakers.





“The capping of interest rates has not addressed the intended objective particularly in expanding credit access,” Kenyatta said in the note to parliament.





Kenyan bank shares surged on the Nairobi bourse after the news.