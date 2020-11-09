Kenya's Safaricom sees lower annual core earnings on pandemic hit

INTERNATIONAL - Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it expects core earnings to drop by 7-10.5 percent in the year ending March 2021, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The firm, which is part owned by Britain's Vodafone and South Africa's Vodacom, posted a 4.8 percent decline in its first-half service revenue to 118.41 billion shillings (R16.93 billion).

Full-year core earnings, or earnings before interest and taxes, are expected to come in at 91-94 billion shillings, a 7-10.5 percent drop from the prior year, said Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa.

The first-half decline was driven by a drop in revenue from its mobile financial services, M-Pesa, and voice calls.

In March, Safaricom eliminated charges on peer-to-peer transfers of amounts below 1000 shillings to facilitate cashless transactions and help curb the spread of the coronavirus through banknotes, cutting its revenue from the service.