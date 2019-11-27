INTERNATIONAL - HLB Inc., a South Korean drugmaker, almost doubled its stock price in the past two months after saying its gastric cancer treatment was named in “The Best of ESMO 2019” list by the European Society for Medical Oncology.

But ESMO, a non-profit organization of medical professionals, said late Monday that there was never an official award. HLB had trumpeted its recognition from ESMO on Oct. 2.

Instead, HLB was included in a list of highlights during a four-day conference in late September for providing “interesting results” of its Rivoceranib drug trial, ESMO spokeswoman Louise Troeng wrote in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries on what the recognition meant. The inclusion doesn’t represent any explicit or implicit recognition from ESMO, she said.





“The ANGEL trial was not recognized with any official award during the ESMO Congress,” Troeng said. “We regret any inconvenience caused by a misinterpretation of facts” cited in HLB’s statement, she said.





“It is true that our phase III clinical study for Rivoceranib was selected as the Best of ESMO” in the gastrointestinal tumors category, HLB said in a text message to Bloomberg. The company said it never used the word “award.”



