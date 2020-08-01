Business ReportInternational
Kuwait bans commercial flights from 31 countries over Covid-19

By Bloomberg Time of article published Aug 1, 2020

By Fiona MacDonald

INTERNATIONAL - Kuwait suspended commercial flights from 31 countries on the advice of health authorities, just as the Gulf state re-opened its airport to such operations.

While other flights will resume, countries on the barred list include India, Iran, China, Brazil, Lebanon, Spain, Singapore, Egypt and Sri Lanka, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The airport resumed commercial flights on Saturday as part of a phased re-opening after a five-month suspension when the country imposed measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. It plans to reach full capacity by mid-2021.

