INTERNATIONAL - Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday in Europe and jumping off yachts.



The cosmetics billionaire chartered the 300-foot “Tranquility” to sail the Mediterranean and took to Instagram to document the trip.





The six-year-old vessel, capable of sleeping 22 guests, rents for about $1.25 million a week and is more than 140 feet longer than the median yacht size in the Bloomberg Yacht Tracker. The boat, formerly owned by Malaysia’s fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, was previously known as Equanimity.





Italy is currently a magnet for super-yachts, with 274 of them stationed off the coast, a 35% increase from July and 38% from a year ago. More than 100 yachts were nestled in coves along Sardinia’s scenic Costa Smeralda, with the the Amalfi Coast the second-most-popular location.