LA soccer team gets record-setting $700m plus valuation

INTERNATIONAL - Owners of the Los Angeles Football Club have partially bought out a stake held by Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan in a deal that values the club at more than $700 million, the most ever for a Major League Soccer team, according to people familiar with the situation.





A handful of the club’s current owners bought half of Tan’s 20% stake, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the agreement isn’t public. The group plans to buy the other half internally as well.



