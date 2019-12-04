The declaration of the contents in Mugabe’s estate by his family has, however, sparked allegations that some of the properties were omitted, as no will was found for the veteran politician, who died at the age of 95 in September.
The estate that was registered with the Master of the High Court in Harare includes 10 vehicles and five residential houses in Harare, three farming and rural properties in Zvimba, state media reported.
In January, three former employees appeared in court for allegedly stealing $1m in cash from a briefcase at Mugabe’s Zvimba home.
Mugabe’s luxury Blue Roof mansion in Harare, which had earlier been claimed by his ruling Zanu-PF party, was included in the list of his assets after President Emmerson Mnangagwa allegedly directed that the property be transferred to his family.