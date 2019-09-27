INTERNATIONAL - Lenovo as a global company enjoys international cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) technology that benefits customers, a senior executive said Wednesday.
On the sidelines of the 2019 AI Summit held in the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts, which opened earlier in the day, Feiyu Xu, vice president of Lenovo Group and head of AI Lab, Lenovo Research, said Lenovo has customers, research personnel and engineers around the world, which puts it in a strong position to conduct international cooperation.
"AI technology is very much an advanced frontline area where the technology needs to be translated into applicable know-how willingly adopted by customers," said Xu, who delivered a speech on "Explainable AI -- history, challenges, approaches and outlook" at the summit.