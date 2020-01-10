Microsoft’s LinkedIn became the latest technology company to establish a new campus in Dublin on Friday. Photo: Supplied

INTERNATIONAL – Microsoft’s LinkedIn became the latest technology company to establish a new campus in Dublin on Friday when it signed a 25-year lease to add three adjacent office blocks to its new European headquarters. The social network for professionals said last June that it would increase its Irish-based workforce to 2000 from 1200 over the next year as it moved into a new 14000 square meter (150000 square feet) head office by the end of 2020.

LinkedIn agreed to add the remaining 40000 square meters of office space at the Wilton Park development in central Dublin, the campus’ landlord IPUT, the largest owner of offices in Dublin, said in a statement.

The move provides the US technology company with enough capacity to grow its headcount by more than 4000 workers, the Irish Times reported. Microsoft separately employs 2000 people elsewhere in Dublin.

Ireland is the European hub for a number of major technology firms. Facebook signed the largest ever office lease in Dublin in 2018 with plans for a new 57000 square meter campus while Google bought a 37000 square meter development earlier that year, to add to its other offices in the city.