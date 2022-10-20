Lionel Messi launches investment firm targeting sports and tech

Based in San Francisco, Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo will be Messi's main investment vehicle, according to a statement. The company will explore "stage agnostic" opportunities that could include, for example, helping startup founders build football-tech companies or investing in teams.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi is creating a holding company to invest in sports, media and technology globally.

"I am excited to extend our roots into Silicon Valley, and I am thrilled that Play Time will collaborate with daring entrepreneurs from all over the world," Messi said in a statement.

Play Time will be run by Razmig Hovaghimian, partner at venture capital firm Graph Ventures. Michael Marquez, founding partner of investment bank Code Advisors, will be a special adviser.

Hovaghimian is also a co-founder of football venture Matchday.com, which counts Play Time as its first investor and plans to launch before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in November. The holding company also holds a stake in football-tech startup AC Momento.