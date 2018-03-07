CAPE TOWN - The are several large international conglomerates managed by women; while you may not yet know some of these women, we'll be introducing and celebrating them today on International Women’s Day.

Take a look at some of the women dominating the international business space:

1.Sheryl Sandberg

File image: Sheryl Sandberg. (AP).

Sandberg is the Chief Operation Officer of American online social media company, Facebook. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Harvard College.

Sandberg became the first female member of Facebook's board of directors in 2012.

Her former business interests include being a board member of American coffee company, Starbucks and serving on the board of Women for Women International, the Center for Global Development and V-Day.

Her net worth is estimated to be $1.61 billion.





2.Indra Nooyi

File image: Indra Nooyi. (Reuters).

Nooyi is the Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of American food company, PepsiCo. She joined the food chain in 1994.

The executive holds a Bachelor's Degree in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from Madras Christian College of the University of Madras.

Nooyi started kicked off her career holding various product manager positions at companies with the likes of Johnson &Johnson and Mettur Beardsell.

Her estimated net worth, according to 2014 data is reportedly $144 million.

3. Shonda Rhimes

File image: Shonda Rhimes. (Independent UK).

Rhimes is renowned in the television industry. She holds the title of producer, author as well as screenwriter.

She is the better known as the executive producer of American medical series, Grey's Anatomy.

Rhimes holds a Bachelor's Degree in English and Film Studies from Dartmouth College.

The producer initially started out her career in advertising, before moving on to a production company, Martin Chase Productions. Rhimes net worth in 2018 estimated at $120.0 million.

4. Ursula Burns

File image: Ursula Burns. (Reuters).

Burns is the chairwoman of multinational telecommunication company, VEON. She initially started out at the telecommunication giant company as a summer intern in 1980 before accepting the role of assistant to then senior executive, Wayland Hicks.

Burns holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from New York University Tandon School of Engineering.

She had also served on the political front in 2009, assisting former President of the U.S, Barack Obama with leading the White House National STEM program.

5. Ruth Porat

File image: Ruth Porat. (Reuters).

Porat is the Chief Financial Officer of Google, as well as Alphabet Inc. Porat joined the multinational technology company, Google in 2015, after her career at financial services firm, Morgan Stanley came to a halt.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and International Relations from Stanford University as well as a MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

