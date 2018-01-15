Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)





Liu, the director of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs and deputy director of National Development and Reform Commission, will attend the gathering from January 22 to 25, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.





Leading China’s delegation one year after Xi attended the forum to deliver a defence of globalism shows Liu’s continued ascent to the top ranks of Beijing’s economic policy makers, after years of working mostly behind the scenes.





INTERNATIONAL - President Xi Jinping’s top financial and economic adviser, Liu He, will represent China at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week.