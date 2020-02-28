London Stock Exchange on track to close Refinitiv deal as income jumps

INTERNATIONAL – The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it would complete its $27 billion takeover of analytics company Refinitiv on time this year as it reported higher-than-expected annual income, driven a jump in clearing activity.

“We remain on track to close the (Refinitiv) transaction in the second half of this year,” said David Schwimmer, the former Goldman Sachs veteran who took over the reins at the LSE in 2018.

The Financial Times report earlier this week that the deal is facing intense early scrutiny in Brussels, raising the risk that regulators will subject the deal to a much lengthier probe than expected.

Refinitiv is 45 percent-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

The exchange said total income from continuing operations rose 8% to 2.314 billion pounds ($3.01 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31.