INTERNATIONAL - A vintage Aston Martin DB5 equipped with all the James Bond gadgets used in the 1964 classic Goldfinger film has sold at auction for a staggering $6.4million (£5.3million).

The 1965 model was kitted out with with several of 007's greatest tools, including pop-out machines guns, a bullet-proof shield and and tyre slashers.

The vehicle - described as 'the most famous car in the world' - went under the hammer earlier today as part of a special Aston Martin event at RM Sotheby's Monterey sale and became the most expensive DB5 ever sold at auction.

Bidders from around the world on Wednesday evening were vying for ownership of some of the jewels in the British sports car brand’s heritage crown - though the film-car DB5 was the highlight of the sale.





Although the car was never seen in Bond films, it matches the one that was driven by Sean Connery in the cult movies Goldfinger and Thunderball.





Children's jacks substitute for the triple spiked nails that fell from the tail lights of the James Bond 1965 Aston Martin DB5, at Sotheby's in New York, Monday, July 29, 2019. The car is one of just three surviving original examples commissioned, and fitted with MI6 Q specifications. It is estimated at $4 million - $6 million when offered at sale in Monterey, Calif, Aug.15, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The vehicle was commissioned by filmmaker Eon Productions and used at promotional events for Thunderball in the United States, the auction house said.





It includes 13 modifications created for Bond, including a Browning 30-caliber machine gun in each bumper, tyre slashers mounted on its wheel hubs and a bulletproof rear screen that can be raised and lowered from behind the rear windscreen.



