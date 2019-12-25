LOOK: The most expensive Christmas tree in the world
View this post on Instagram
Even @lorrainekellysmith is getting in on the action . #themostlavishchristmastree #christmastime #christmaswithsparkle #11.9million #itv #worldsmostexpensiveartist #mediaexposure #mediatakeover #worldsmostexpensive #hautecouturierturnedartist #lifeinthefablane💋
A post shared by Debbie wingham (@debbie_wingham) on
View this post on Instagram
LOOKS SO EASY IN TIME LAPSE but this was 11 hours of none stop graft, decorating #themostlavishchristmastree thanks goodness @artbagartist was with me to help #dreamteam❤️💕💋 #itsadebbiething #treelights #deckthehalls #festiveseason #artistunite #colabs #kempinskibahia
A post shared by Debbie wingham (@debbie_wingham) on
View this post on Instagram
You didnt think id create #theworldsmostlavishchristmastree without making a cake to complement it did you? 🤔🤔🤔 OF COURSE NOT this is Mrs Wingham we are talking about here🎂🍰🍩🍨🍫 and even the mayor turned up for a slice!!!!! The tree was inspired by art deco, most ornaments were the colour palette of peacock feathers hence why I did this 2 peacock number with 400 cupcakes, well there were alot of guests folks as you can see, we did 200 cupcakes replenished twice and they went in 3 mins per 200, is that a world record? 🤔 I was lucky enough to have @kempinskibahia pastry team pre bake the cupcakes and assist with the decorating. After all 400 for one woman, tis abit of an ask! #caketress #cakeart #pastryteam #teamwork #luxurycakes #grandcakes #cakequeen #couturetocakes #couturiertocaketress #fondant #thesugarpaste #sugarwork #thecakedecoratingcompany #sugarartist #cakeartist #cakeoftheweek #igcakes #celebritycakeartist All edible materials provided by @the_cake_decorating_co My fondant of choice @thesugarpaste Cake stand @alessandro__galanti
A post shared by Debbie wingham (@debbie_wingham) on
View this post on Instagram
L'albero di Natale più grande al mondo è in Italia e precisamente in Umbria. È costituito da oltre 800 corpi luminosi disseminati lungo le pendici del monte Ingino a valle del quale sorge la città medievale di Gubbio. In foto il momento in cui è stato acceso, qualche giorno fa, con tanto di fuochi d'artificio. Voi lo avete visto di persona? . #youmeteo #alberodinatale #gubbio #umbria #natale #monteingino #meteo #christmastree #christmas2019 #natale2019 #stellacometa Photo credit @francesco_tini_
A post shared by youmeteo.com (@youmeteo) on