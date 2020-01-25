In announcing this year’s prize pool on Dec. 24, 2019, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the 20% pay increase for first-round losers was part of an attempt to improve pay and conditions for a deeper pool of players.





“This year, as we do every year, we worked with the tours to establish the weighting for prize money increases round-by-round, and we pushed to reward players competing early in the tournament in both singles and doubles,” he said.





Winners of the men’s and women’s singles events must make do with a less than 1% increase. They are unlikely to complain; both will receive pretax payments of A$4.12 million.





There is little doubt that tennis rewards its champions handsomely. Roger Federer, a six-time winner of the Australian Open, has won more than $129 million over his professional career.





Australia’s best player Ashleigh Barty won more than $10 million in 2019 when she finished the year at the top of the women’s world rankings. Her November win at the Women’s Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen, China made her $4.42 million - the biggest prize packet ever for a male or female tennis player.





Catherine McNally of the United States reacts after winning a point against Australia's Samantha Stosur during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Gender inequality has been addressed at grand slams with Wimbledon becoming the last major to achieve pay-parity in 2007. But the power gap between high- and low-ranked remains.





The decision by tournament organizers to push-ahead with qualifying events -- winners get the last few places in the main draws -- amid smoke haze from Australia’s wildfires had many questioning whether top players would be forced to endure similar conditions.





The world’s 237th-ranked player on the men’s singles tour Liam Broady took to Twitter to question why he and others were required to play tennis outdoors while locals were being encouraged to keep pets inside over air quality fears. “All players need protection not just a select few,” he wrote.





BLOOMBERG