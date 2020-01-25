INTERNATIONAL - When Johanna Larsson walked off court 22 at Melbourne Park on Monday, she became the first tennis player to lose at this year’s Australian Open.
The 31-year-old Swedish qualifier lost in 57 minutes – enough time for her to make more than most Australians earn in a year.
The Australian Open is not the world’s richest tennis tournament but it rewards its losers like no other. Larsson and 127 other men and women won’t progress beyond the first round but each will take home A$90,000 ($61,866) as compensation.