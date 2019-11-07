Lufthansa flight attendants went on a 48-hour strike over pay and pensions on Thursday, forcing the biggest German airline to cancel hundreds of flights. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Lufthansa flight attendants went on a 48-hour strike over pay and pensions on Thursday, forcing the biggest German airline to cancel hundreds of flights. Lufthansa on Wednesday announced it expected to cancel a total of 1,300 connections on Thursday and Friday, with 180000 passengers affected. That amounts to about one in five of Lufthansa’s planned 6000 flights over the two-day period.

The departure table on Frankfurt airport’s website showed scores of canceled flights to European destinations and on transatlantic routes.

A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed about 400 flights would be canceled in Frankfurt alone on Thursday, with an additional 250 in Munich and some more at smaller airports, bringing the total number to 700 on Thursday.

“It’s quiet in the terminals,” a spokeswoman for Frankfurt airport said, adding that many passengers had rebooked onto different flights and not shown up at the airport.