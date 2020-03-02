Lufthansa extends China, Tehran flight suspensions due to coronavirus

INTERNATIONAL - German airline group Lufthansa said on Monday that it was extending the suspension of flights to China until April 24, to Tehran until April 30 and reducing services to northern Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic, which began in China and has killed almost 3000 people worldwide, is disrupting flight demand and many airlines have suspended or adjusted services in response.

“After a thorough assessment of all currently available information on the coronavirus, Lufthansa Group has decided to continue to extend the suspension of flights between Germany, Switzerland, Austria and mainland China by Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines until 24 April,” Lufthansa said.

It said it was also suspending flights between Munich and Hong Kong between March 6 and April 24, with passengers to be put onto flights via Frankfurt and Zurich where possible. It said it was cancelling some flights between Frankfurt and Munich to Seoul too.

Lufthansa Group airlines, which include Swiss and Austrian airlines, had already said on Friday that it would reduce the number of short- and medium-haul flights by up to 25 percent in the coming weeks depending on how coronavirus spreads.