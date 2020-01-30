Lyft said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 percent of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Lyft said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 percent of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021. The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the company said.

Lyft, which operates in 95 percent of the United States and select cities in Canada, including Toronto and Vancouver, said it had employed 5500 people.

“We’ve carefully evaluated the resources we need to achieve our 2020 business goals, and the restructuring of some of our teams reflects that,” the company’s spokeswoman told Reuters.

Lyft plans to hire more than 1000 employees this year, the spokeswoman added, without providing further details.

Chief Executive Officer Logan Green said in October that Lyft is expected to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.