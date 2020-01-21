Macron, Trump may have tariff truce in 2020 digital tax spat









French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits a plant of British-Swedish pharmaceutical group Astrazeneca in Dunkirk, northern France, Monday, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting 180 international business leaders at the Palace of Versailles in a bid to promote France's economic attractiveness despite over six weeks of crippling strikes over his government's planned pension changes.(Denis Charlet/Pool Photo via AP) INTERNATIONAL - Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump agreed to a truce in their dispute over digital taxes that will mean neither France nor the U.S. will impose punitive tariffs this year.

Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with Trump on the issue, without giving details.

“We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation,” he said on Twitter.





“Excellent!” Trump said in a reply to Macron’s post, without providing additional information. Trump is en route to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.





A White House readout of the call was notably more muted, saying only that the “two leaders agreed it is important to complete successful negotiations on the digital services tax” and “discussed other bilateral issues.” And neither a White House spokesman nor officials with the U.S. Trade Representative’s office would confirm that the U.S. president had called off his announced tariffs.





Still, the possible respite may defuse transatlantic tensions that had been building between Washington and Brussels along another potential trade war front. Last week, Trump signed a cease-fire with China in phase one of a broader deal aimed at balancing trade between the world’s two largest economies.





The European Union is an even bigger U.S. trading partner than China and supply chains between the two economies, particularly in automotive and financial services industries, are intertwined in ways that would make a tit-for-tat tariff dispute even more harmful to the world economy.





France and the U.S. will continue negotiations along with their European partners until the end of 2020 to agree a global framework that ensures tech companies pay an appropriate amount of tax, the French diplomat said.





Macron’s government still hopes to find a solution that fits within discussions at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s work on the issue, according to a French official who asked not to be identified in line with government rules.



