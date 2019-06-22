Solskjaer, a favorite among fans during his time as a player for the club in the 1990s and 2000s, won 14 of his first 19 games as interim coach after Jose Mourinho was sacked last year. The team was unable to continue its momentum after he was given the role on a permanent basis, however, and finished sixth in the Premier League to miss out on a place in the lucrative UEFA Champions League next season.





But “the ManU story remains unchanged,” according to Jefferies, which resumed coverage in December after a near four-year hiatus. It’s a “global brand with unparalleled reach in a world where live content is receiving a premium given its unpredictable outcome,” the analysts added in Wednesday’s note.





Man United’s shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange, have fallen 18% in the past year. The bank’s $26 a share price target suggests 46% upside.





BLOOMBERG