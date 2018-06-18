The Red Devils were just one of six English Premier League clubs to be listed in the top 10 including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.





1. Manchester United





Current value: $4,12 billion

1-year change: 12%

Revenue: $737 million

Operating income: $254 million





The Red Devils generated $354 million in commercial revenue during the 2016-2017 season, the highest amount in comparison to all the other English soccer teams.





2. Real Madrid





Current value: $4,09 billion 1-year change: 14% Revenue: $735 million Operating income: $94 million





The growth of Real Madrid's revenue has been at an average rate of 11% since 200, fueled by historic successes at the Champions League. One of the richest players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, plays for this club.





3. Barcelona





Current value: $4,06 billion 1-year change: 12% Revenue: $706 million Operating income: $111 million





The Spanish club was given permission this year by the local government to for their privately-financed renovation of Camp Nou that cost $650 million. They also renovate the areas that surround the stadium.





4. Bayern Munich





Current value: $3,06 billion 1-year change: 13% Revenue: $640 million Operating income: $105 million





Bayern Munich has generated the most amount of commercial revenue compared to the other soccer clubs. Their commercial revenue is $374 million.





5. Manchester City





Current value: $2,47 billion 1-year change: 19% Revenue: $575 million Operating income: $133 million





The Citizens took $258 million in broadcasting revenue during the 2016-2017 season, the most amongst the English Premier League teams. They also won the 2017-2018 season of the English Premier League.





6. Arsenal





Current value: $2,24 billion 1-year change: 16% Revenue: $531 million Operating income: $178 million





This year Emirates and Arsenal agreed to a five-year extension of their shirt deal through the 2023-2024 season. The deal is worth more than $250 million.





7. Chelsea





Current value: $2,06 billion 1-year change: 12% Revenue: $466 million Operating income: $67 million





In January 2018, Chelsea's $1,2 billion redevelopment of their got a boost when Hammersmith and Fulham Council agreed to use statutory power to overcome an injunction that threatened to stop the project.





8. Liverpool





Current value: $1,94 billion 1-year change: 30% Revenue: $462 million Operating income: $93 million





The Reds revenue has almost doubled since 2010 and operating income grew more than three-fold during the 2016-2017 season.





9. Juventus





Current value: $1,47 billion 1-year change: 17% Revenue: $442 million Operating income: $62 million





Juventus made $120 million from Champions League pay for 2016-201, even though they lost in the final to Real Madrid.





10. Tottenham Hotspur





Current value: $1,24 billion 1-year change: 17% Revenue: $387 million Operating income: $141 million





Tottenham Hotspur's home for 2017-2018 was Wembley stadium because White Hart Lane had been demolished to make way for a stadium project worth $1 billion.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE