Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mark Zuckerberg just sold his home for a whopping R520 million

Mark Zuckerberg sells San Francisco home for a record R520 million. (Charles Platiau,Pool via AP)

Mark Zuckerberg sells San Francisco home for a record R520 million. (Charles Platiau,Pool via AP)

Published 33m ago

Share

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has sold his San Francisco house for $31 million (R520 million), the most expensive home sale in the city this year, according to The Real Deal.

The Meta Platforms CEO paid about $10 million for the house in November 2012, according to Redfin. Located in the secluded Liberty Hill neighborhood off Dolores Park, the more than 7,000 square foot house is close to the Mission District and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. The home was built in 1928 and sits on a quarter-acre lot, the listing says.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zuckerberg bought the home months after Facebook went public. In 2013, he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, undertook a multi-million dollar renovation project, with additions including a laundry room, wine room, wet bar and greenhouse, along with other upgrades, according to SFGate.

The tech billionaire owns several other properties in Silicon Valley, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii, according to Insider.

Story continues below Advertisement

THE WASHINGTON POST

Related Topics:

Properties

Share

Recent stories by:

The Washington Post