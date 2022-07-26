Mark Zuckerberg just sold his home for a whopping R520 million

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has sold his San Francisco house for $31 million (R520 million), the most expensive home sale in the city this year, according to The Real Deal.

The Meta Platforms CEO paid about $10 million for the house in November 2012, according to Redfin. Located in the secluded Liberty Hill neighborhood off Dolores Park, the more than 7,000 square foot house is close to the Mission District and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. The home was built in 1928 and sits on a quarter-acre lot, the listing says.