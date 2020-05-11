Marriott quarterly profit misses lowered estimates as bookings plunge

INTERNATIONAL - Marriott International fell short of already drastically lowered expectations for quarterly profit on Monday, as bookings plunged due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions.

Shares of the company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, fell 1.5 percent to $85.85 in premarket trading, after having declined about 42 percent this year.

The hotel industry has been crippled by the pandemic that has forced people to cancel bookings and stay at home to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The company said its bookings in Greater China improved in April as the world’s second-largest economy gradually reopened for business.

Last week, rival Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels also said that it was seeing signs of recovery in some markets such as Greater China, after reporting an 80 percent plunge in average room revenue in April.

Marriott said that its revenue per available room dropped 22.5 percent to $84.51 in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.