FILE - This Oct. 5, 2010 file photo shows the exterior of a Marriott hotel in Santa Clara, Calif. Marriott says that fewer guest records were involved in a previously announced data breach than it initially disclosed. The lodging company said Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, that it now believes that the number of potentially involved guests is lower than the 500 million originally estimated. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Marriott International on Wednesday unveiled a new brand name for its loyalty programs, as the hotel chain looks to rebuild its image following a massive cyberattack that led to millions of customer records being stolen. Marriott said the new brand, Marriott Bonvoy, will replace the current loyalty brands – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest - as it plans to launch the same on Feb. 13.

In October, the company announced expansion plans across Africa, saying strong demand for select-service brands and conversion opportunities are driving the momentum of growth.

Marriott said the expansion would be amplified by five new hotel signings, which would further consolidate its presence in Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and South Africa and mark the company’s entry into Mozambique.

"The signings put Marriott International on track to increase its portfolio by 50 percent with over 200 hotels and 38,000 rooms by 2023 estimated to generate 12,000 new job opportunities," it said at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum in Nairobi, Kenya.

Reuters