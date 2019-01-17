INTERNATIONAL – Marriott International on Wednesday unveiled a new brand name for its loyalty programs, as the hotel chain looks to rebuild its image following a massive cyberattack that led to millions of customer records being stolen.
Marriott said the new brand, Marriott Bonvoy, will replace the current loyalty brands – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest - as it plans to launch the same on Feb. 13.
In October, the company announced expansion plans across Africa, saying strong demand for select-service brands and conversion opportunities are driving the momentum of growth.
Marriott said the expansion would be amplified by five new hotel signings, which would further consolidate its presence in Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and South Africa and mark the company’s entry into Mozambique.
"The signings put Marriott International on track to increase its portfolio by 50 percent with over 200 hotels and 38,000 rooms by 2023 estimated to generate 12,000 new job opportunities," it said at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum in Nairobi, Kenya.Reuters