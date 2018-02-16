Black Panther, a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, world wide's release will begin on February 13, 2018.





The movie is expeced to break multiple box office records. Black Panther’s Projected US opening is projected to reach $400 Million; the movie has already broken all ticket pre-sale records, with projected earning of $150 million over its opening weekend.



But now a petition has now been launch to have part of the profits from the be invested in the Black community. Directed by Creed's Ryan Coogler, it is set in the mythical country of Wakanda: a hidden African kingdom with incredible technological power, due to its reserves of the world's most useful precious metal.

Also read: Black Panther breaks box-office records prior to release ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Creator of the petition, Chaz Gormley wrote, "Through a clever, well-manufactured marketing campaign Marvel Studios and their parent company The Walt Disney Company have targeted the Black community with their advertisements for the upcoming Black Panther film, due to release on February 16, 2018. As marginalized groups have become more vocal, corporations and their savvy public relations departments have turned to catering to these groups - to turn a profit - and this film by Marvel Studios is no different."

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Gormley said Marvel was capitalising off the black community during Black History Month, with Gil Scott-Heron's ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’ playing in the film's initial trailer.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The petition calls for lack community to regain their power and demand that Marvel and its parent company, Disney, invest profits back into the community which most connected with the film, having faced “police brutality and substandard living conditions," in more recent times.





⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀

"To not only go see a film about a fictitious country in Africa with advanced technology but the opportunity to invest in programs which focus on the fields - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics - that make such advancements possible, in real life,” Gormley wrote.

So far the petition has only been signed by 545 people





According to reports by industry sources, 49% of African Americans say that Black Panther is their first choice, with 26% Hispanic, and 21% Caucasian, said they’re going to see a particular movie without being prodded by the pollster.





Actor/comedian Martin Lawrence waves to photographers at the premiere of the film "Black Panther" at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)



The movie's South African release date has been set for Friday the 16th of February in IMAX, D-BOX, Cinema Prestige, 3D and 2D at Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationwide. The highly anticipated Black Panther album was released on Friday, with a feature by South African Gqom artist, Babes Wodumo.





ALSO READ: Beware of Adidas scam on WhatsApp



