INTERNATIONAL - Maserati will be the first of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s brands to use self-driving technology being developed with BMW AG, Fiat chairman John Elkann said in a speech in Turin.
The technology will offer assisted-driving features on highways, Elkann told an industry group Monday, without specifying a date for deployment in Maserati vehicles.
Fiat Chrysler joined the self-driving technology consortium led by BMW in 2017. It also has autonomous vehicle development partnerships with Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo LLC and auto supplier Aptiv Plc.
Luxury sports-car brand Maserati, which saw its sales plunge 32% in the first three months of the year, has been struggling with a lack of new product and a sharp drop in demand from China.
BLOOMBERG