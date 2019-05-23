The Maserati log is pictured on a Maserati Levante SUV the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City

INTERNATIONAL - Maserati will be the first of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s brands to use self-driving technology being developed with BMW AG, Fiat chairman John Elkann said in a speech in Turin.



The technology will offer assisted-driving features on highways, Elkann told an industry group Monday, without specifying a date for deployment in Maserati vehicles.





Fiat Chrysler joined the self-driving technology consortium led by BMW in 2017. It also has autonomous vehicle development partnerships with Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo LLC and auto supplier Aptiv Plc.





Luxury sports-car brand Maserati, which saw its sales plunge 32% in the first three months of the year, has been struggling with a lack of new product and a sharp drop in demand from China.





FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy.

