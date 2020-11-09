McDonald’s surpasses Wall Street’s sales expectations again

INTERNATIONAL - McDonald’s reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as the global pandemic continued to give restaurants with robust drive-thru and delivery footprints a lift.

The chain posted revenue of $5.42 billion (R82.85 billion), surpassing analysts’ expectations for the fourth straight quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.22 also beat. The burger chain had previously reported same-store sales for the quarter, including 4.6 percent growth in the US that wasn’t enough to offset weakness abroad. Globally, same-store sales dropped 2.2 percent.

The stronger-than-forecast results come as customers craving comfort food and touchless experiences increasingly turn to fast food. The burger giant had already been revamping digital options before the virus hit, including touchscreen ordering and increased delivery options, allowing it to maintain sales even when eat-in dining rooms were temporarily closed earlier this year in parts of the US and beyond.

McDonald’s shares rose as much as 6.5 percent in premarket trading Monday in New York. The stock was up 9.6 percent this year through Friday, just ahead of the S&P 500.

Even so, challenges remain. McDonald’s said several of its key markets have reintroduced restrictions on in-person dining, from reduced hours to dining-room closures, including France, Germany, Canada and the UK In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the Chicago-based company had already reported negative same-store sales in Latin America, China and several key European markets.