Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a team training session, in Oeiras, outside Lisbon as they prepare for the World Cup. Photo: Armando Franca/AP





Many of the wealthy soccer players have lucrative contracts with their clubs including salaries and bonuses and earn a pretty penny from their endorsements.





Here is a look at the world's richest soccer players according to their net worth:





1. Cristiano Ronaldo





Ronaldo has a net worth of $450 million. The Real Madrid soccer star has endorsements that are worth $47 million. He makes $61 million through his salary and bonuses from his club.





Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Facebook





2. Lionel Messi





The Argentinian soccer superstar has a net worth of $400 million has earned his money playing Spanish football giant FC Barcelona. Messi's salary and bonuses from Barcelona are worth $84 million and his endorsements are worth $27 million.





Lionel Messi Photo: Facebook





3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic





Ibrahimovic is a legend in the game of soccer and has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United. The Swedish striker is now with American football club LA Galaxy where is earns $1,56 million annually.





Zlatan Ibrahimovic Photo: Facebook





4. Wayne Rooney





English footballer Wayne Rooney has a net worth of $145 million. The former Manchester United star transferred back to his youth club Everton last year. At Everton, he is earning £150,000 a week which is half of what he was earning at United, £300,000-a-week.





Wayne Rooney Photo: Facebook





5. Neymar





The Brazilian soccer player has a net worth of $140 million and according to Forbes, he is more marketable than Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar gets a big paycheck from his club Paris Saint Germain and earns big from his endorsements with Nike and Beats by Dre to name a few.





Neymar Photo: Facebook





6. Gareth Bale





Bale is a valuable player for Spanish club and his net worth of $110 million says that too. In 2013 when he made his transfer to Real Madrid he was signed at a world record transfer fee of €100.8 million. The Welsh player, who will not be playing at the World Cup this month because his national team did not qualify, has endorsements with Adidas, EA Sports, Lucozade and BT Sport.





Gareth Bale Photo: Facebook





7. Eden Hazard





Eden Hazard transferred to English club, Chelsea in 2012 on a transfer fee of £32 million. Hazard who is from Belgium has sponsorship deals with Nike and Lotus Bakeries. Hazard has a net worth of $100 million.





Eden Hazard Photo: Facebook





8. Sergio Aguero





The Argentinian striker is Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer. Aguero has a net worth of $50 million and in 2011 according to Forbes, he became the highest-paid soccer player on Puma's roster of celebrity spokespersons. According to Fortune, he also has endorsements with Pepsi and Gillette.





Sergio Aguero Photo: Facebook





9. Luis Suarez





The former Liverpool striker that has a net worth of $40 million transferred to Barcelona in 2014. Suarez has endorsements with companies like Adidas, Gatorade, GOME and Tourism Malaysia.





Luis Suarez Photo: Facebook





10. James Rodriguez





Rodriguez who is signed to Real Madrid has a net worth of $30 million. In 2017 he was loaned to Bayern Munich. Rodriguez has endorsements with Adidas, Neste drink Milo and shampoo company Clear.





James Rodriguez Photo: Facebook

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

