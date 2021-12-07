Meet the man named African of the year according to Forbes

Akufo-Addo has repositioned the West African country by redefining economic development, and this is resonating across the African continent, the business magazine said in its latest issue on December 3.

Forbes Africa magazine has named Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo African of the Year for 2021, citing how he has raised the profile of his country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths.

Speaking to business news network CNBC Africa after the announcement, Akufo-Addo said he was grateful that the African version of the well-known magazine had selected him for this prestigious title.

“(The award) is an honour and it means the world is looking at the work we are doing here in Ghana. So it’s an inspiration for us and an encouragement for us to continue the path that we have set ourselves,” he said.

In an interview with Forbes Africa itself, Akufo-Addo dwelt on the new focus of the West African nation, which has in recent years consistently been one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.