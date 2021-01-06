Michelin to cut up to 2300 jobs over three years

PARIS - French tyre maker Michelin said on Wednesday it would cut up to 2,300 jobs over three years as part of a new simplification and competitiveness plan in France, adding this would not involve lay offs nor plant closures.

Michelin's share price was up 0.7 percent shortly after the stockmarket open, outperforming a 0.15 percent rise in Paris' CAC 40 index.

The job cuts equate to almost 2 percent of its global workforce.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hammered the auto industry, which was already struggling with the shift to electric vehicles from diesel and gasoline cars.

"The plan is part of a broad co-construction and social dialogue approach and will rely on negotiating a three-year framework agreement that will not entail any lay offs", the group said in a statement.