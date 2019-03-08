Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses a news conference in Berlin



SAN FRANCISCO – Microsoft said Thursday that its Windows 10 operating system (OS) has been installed on more than 800 million devices worldwide, a vice president of the company confirmed.

"Thank you to all our customers and partners for helping us achieve 800 million Windows 10 devices and the highest customer satisfaction in the history of Windows," Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's corporate vice president of Modern Life & Devices Group, tweeted on Thursday.





It took three years and eight months for Windows 10 to reach 800 million users since it was released in July 2015. Microsoft had originally expected to attain the goal of having Windows 10 installed on 1 billion devices globally in three years after its release, but it missed the target last year.





The company announced in September 2018 that over 700 million devices were running Windows 10, indicating it had won 100 million new Windows 10 users in six months.





XINHUA