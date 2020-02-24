INTERNATIONAL - Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella touted the new India cloud partnership with Reliance Industries as he shared center-stage with its chairman Mukesh Ambani at an event in India’s financial capital on Monday.
Microsoft struck a 10-year deal with Reliance in 2019, committing to power the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate’s data centers with its Azure cloud.
“We’ve been working with Reliance across the entire stack - everything from what they are going to be doing with Azure in their own data centers and how they will extend it,” said India-born Nadella at the event in Mumbai, where he began the first leg of his India tour.
“It’s sort of a great example of a business leader and a company which is in very diverse sectors to take a platform approach, to use technology to create more technology.”
The executives did not provide specific details about their growth plans.