Microsoft President Brad Smith said cyberattacks can have a “real world impact” on people’s ability to access basic services like health care, banking and electricity.





“We need to bring together people across civil society and the tech sector to share data, best practices and technology to better protect citizens and increase the world’s resiliency against cyberattacks,” he said, in a statement. “The CyberPeace Institute will help do just that.”





‘Responsible Behavior’

The Institute will work to influence global policy and international law on cyberattacks and hopes to promote “responsible behavior” among state and non-state actors, said Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Duguin. The organization will also publish public reports on specific incidents and may provide technical support to groups that have been identified as victims of a hack.





The Institute’s experts won’t publicly name who is responsible for a particular attack -- a process known as attribution -- though they plan to release technical details they uncover that may help others track down the hacker’s identity.





“There are many different elements of information that form a puzzle that can lead to attribution. It is very difficult,” Schaake said. Even when there are strong indicators suggesting who was responsible for an attack, “there can be political hesitation or other sensitivities for calling out the perpetrator,” she said.





Microsoft, Mastercard, and the Hewlett Foundation are among the Institute’s core funders. The organization has an eight-member executive board and 14-member advisory board, which includes technical and legal experts as well as human rights advocates.





Danny Sriskandarajah, a member of the advisory board and CEO of the U.K.-based charitable organization Oxfam GB, said he was concerned about the rising spate of cyberattacks against pro-democracy advocates in parts of Eastern Europe and the Middle East.





“It’s never been easier to organize and mobilize political dissent,” said Sriskandarajah. “The downside is that the online world comes with huge threats for activists. In Oxfam, we are really conscious of making sure our own systems are as secure as they can be, but we are even more worried about smaller NGOs and protesters and dissidents who need to have the right to speak out. They are being targeted very clearly by malevolent forces.”





Eli Sugarman, a member of the Institute’s executive board and program officer for the Hewlett Foundation’s Cyber Initiative, said his foundation was supporting the initiative because it “tackles three separate but connected pieces of this challenge.”





“First, it analyzes and investigates harmful attacks, helping to draw attention to them and hold those responsible to account,” he said. “Second, it promotes international norms of behavior that help protect civilians and delegitimize cyberattacks against them. And third, it will help victims of these destructive attacks recover and stay safe moving forward.”





