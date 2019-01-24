2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

INTERNATIONAL – Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said on Thursday that with the growth of facial recognition technology, he would “welcome regulation that will help the marketplace not be a race to the bottom.” Nadella said there is no discrimination now between right and wrong use of the technology, which has drawn concern from civil liberties groups about surveillance and violation of privacy.

Microsoft has “principles to build it and make sure (there are) fair and robust uses of the technology,” Nadella said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Just recently, Microsoft announced that it will have a press conference at Mobile World Congress next in February.

The software giant will hold its event on Sunday February 24th at 5PM CET (11AM ET), and Chief Executive Satya Nadella, Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, and CVP Julia White will all be in attendance.

A report by the verge suggests that because Kipman is coming to the event that it will mean it is a HoloLens 2 event, as he has been very involved with this project.

REUTERS, BUSINESS REPORT