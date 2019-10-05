INTERNATIONAL - America’s first lounge to allow consuming cannabis opened on Monday in West Hollywood. It’s called the Lowell Cafe, and brings a bit of Amsterdam to the U.S. with a fancy name.
For the first time in the country, customers will legally be able to order pot as if it were a bottle of wine -- and that in fact is the upscale analogue its owners are aiming for. The pot can be smoked in pre-rolled joints or vaped -- even as the industry is grappling with a spike in lung damage and deaths linked to vaping.
The cafe’s opening also offers an extension to the cannabis market, where sales are largely confined to dispensaries and online orders, and tests the appetite for a more open and public consumption of a product that’s still illegal in many jurisdictions.